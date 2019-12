Articles

Category: Space Published on Thursday, 19 December 2019 14:00 Hits: 2

A series of ground-based tests designed to check the extraction of the ExoMars 2020 mission’s parachutes from their bags have started successfully with promising results to keep the mission on track for next year’s launch.

