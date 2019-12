Articles

Category: Space Published on Thursday, 19 December 2019 18:58 Hits: 2

NASA is inviting members of the media to a behind-the-scenes tour and briefing on five new research campaigns that will take to the field in 2020 to explore questions critical to understanding our home planet.

Read more http://www.nasa.gov/press-release/media-invited-to-preview-of-new-nasa-field-campaigns