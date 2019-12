Articles

Category: Space Published on Friday, 20 December 2019 09:55 Hits: 3

Have you ever watched Sirius rise? Watch for Sirius about two fists below Orion's vertical Belt.

When a star is very low, it tends to twinkle slowly and often in vivid colors.

The post This Week’s Sky at a Glance, December 20 – 28 appeared first on Sky & Telescope.

Read more https://www.skyandtelescope.com/observing/this-weeks-sky-at-a-glance-december-20-28/