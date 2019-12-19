Articles

Category: Space Published on Thursday, 19 December 2019 14:00 Hits: 2

Video: 00:00:32

A series of clips from different angles and at different speeds showing parachute extraction tests using a NASA/JPL test rig powered by compressed air. The lid of the parachute assembly is pulled along a suspended cable at high speed while the end of the assembly is fixed to a wall. When the release mechanism is activated, the parachute bag is pulled away from the parachute at the target speed, mimicking the extraction as it will be on Mars. At the highest speeds, the tests enable the extraction to take place at more than 200 km/h.

Read more http://www.esa.int/ESA_Multimedia/Videos/2019/12/ExoMars_parachute_extraction_tests