Articles

Category: Space Published on Thursday, 19 December 2019 19:55 Hits: 2

The launch of Boeing's Starliner crew capsule toward the International Space Station tomorrow morning (Dec. 20) is a big deal, and the spacecraft's rocket ride will be dressed for the occasion.

Read more https://www.space.com/boeing-starliner-atlas-v-rocket-aeroskirt-explained.html