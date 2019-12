Articles

Category: Space Published on Wednesday, 18 December 2019 12:50 Hits: 0

ESA’s Cheops mission lifted off on a Soyuz-Fregat launcher from Europe’s Spaceport in Kourou, French Guiana, at 09:54:20 CET on 18 December on its exciting mission to characterise planets orbiting stars other than the Sun.

Read more http://www.esa.int/Science_Exploration/Space_Science/Cheops/Liftoff_for_Cheops_ESA_s_exoplanet_mission