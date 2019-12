Articles

Category: Space Published on Tuesday, 17 December 2019 20:44 Hits: 2

For the eighth consecutive year, NASA has been selected by the Partnership for Public Service as the Best Place to Work in Government. The rankings, announced Tuesday, reflect NASA’s unified focus and dedication to sending humans farther into space than ever before, and the agency’s highest employee satisfaction results since this index was develop

Read more http://www.nasa.gov/press-release/nasa-named-best-place-to-work-in-federal-government-for-8th-straight-year