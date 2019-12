Articles

Category: Space Published on Tuesday, 17 December 2019 16:26 Hits: 2

Europe will power the NASA spacecraft that take astronauts to a new international outpost and forward to the Moon, following decisions made by ESA Member States at Space19+ in Seville, Spain.

Read more http://www.esa.int/Science_Exploration/Human_and_Robotic_Exploration/Orion/Europe_powers_up_for_third_and_fourth_Orion_spacecraft