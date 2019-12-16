Articles

Category: Space Published on Monday, 16 December 2019 21:27 Hits: 4

NAME Museum of Space History Astronomy Club ADDRESS 3198 State Rd 2001 Alamogordo, NM 88311 CONTACT Tony Gondola PHONE 575-437-2840 EMAIL This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. OTHER INFORMATION Astronomy club sponsored by the New Mexico Museum of Space History

The post Museum of Space History Astronomy Club appeared first on Sky & Telescope.

Read more https://www.skyandtelescope.com/clubs-organizations/museum-of-space-history-astronomy-club/