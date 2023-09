Articles

Category: Space Published on Thursday, 07 September 2023 08:51 Hits: 1

As of 1 September 2023, Sławosz Uznański joined ESA as a project astronaut anticipating flying on a future space mission.

Read more https://www.esa.int/Science_Exploration/Human_and_Robotic_Exploration/Slawosz_Uznanski_from_Poland_to_train_as_a_project_astronaut_at_the_European_Astronaut_Centre