Camera ‘hack’ lets Solar Orbiter peer deeper into Sun’s atmosphere

Category: Space Published on Wednesday, 06 September 2023 12:00 Hits: 1

Scientists have used Solar Orbiter’s EUI camera in a new mode of operation to record part of the Sun’s atmosphere at extreme ultraviolet wavelengths that has been almost impossible to image until now. This new mode of operation was made possible with a last-minute ‘hack’ to the camera and will almost certainly influence new solar instruments for future missions.

