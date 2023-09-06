The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Camera ‘hack’ lets Solar Orbiter peer deeper into Sun’s atmosphere

Scientists have used Solar Orbiter’s EUI camera in a new mode of operation to record part of the Sun’s atmosphere at extreme ultraviolet wavelengths that has been almost impossible to image until now. This new mode of operation was made possible with a last-minute ‘hack’ to the camera and will almost certainly influence new solar instruments for future missions. 

Read more https://one.esa.int/Science_Exploration/Space_Science/Solar_Orbiter/Camera_hack_lets_Solar_Orbiter_peer_deeper_into_Sun_s_atmosphere

