Photos of Comet Nishimura from around the world

View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Alan Howell of Greensboro, North Carolina, captured this image on September 4, 2023. He wrote: “Third time is the charm! I was finally able to capture our newest comet, C/2023 P1 Nishimura, around 5:30 a.m. today just before the sunrise washed out the tail. What a spectacular sight to see this rare green beauty show up on my camera screen!” Thank you, Alan. See more photos of Comet Nishimura from the EarthSky community below.
Thanks for the Comet Nishimura photos!
A new comet – Nishimura – has been lurking in the morning sky before dawn. And our EarthSky community has been ready with cameras to capture it as it visits the inner solar system. Enjoy their incredible photos here. And if you have a photo of Nishimura to share, send it to us!
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Eliot Herman of Tucson, Arizona, captured this image on August 29, 2023. Eliot wrote: “Comet 2023 P1 (Nishimura) is magnitude 7.5 and getting brighter. This image was captured in the brightening predawn. It looks like this one will put on a good show.” Thank you, Eliot!View at EarthSky Community Photos. | See that little green glowing ball near the very top of this image? That’s Comet Nishimura! At the lower left is the Beehive cluster. Barry Burgess in Nova Scotia, Canada, captured this image on August 28, 2023. Barry wrote: “I waited as long as I could before twilight would interfere with the image so the comet was high above the horizon as possible.” Thank you, Barry!Martin Curran of Cheyenne, Wyoming, stacked 60 images (30 seconds each) taken on August 27, 2023, of Comet Nishimura shown against background star trails. Thank you, Martin.View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Osama Fathi in the Western Desert, Egypt, created this composite image of comet C/2023 P1 (Nishimura) among trees on August 26, 2023. Thank you, Osama!View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Mustafa Aydin in Ankara, Turkey, obtained this telescopic view of Comet C/2023 P1 (Nishimura) on August 24, 2023. Mustafa wrote: “Comet C/2023 P1 (Nishimura) was recently discovered by amateur astronomer Hideo Nishimura, and its current brightness is nearly magnitude 9. It is expected to brighten up in the 1st weeks of September, and it may even become visible to the unaided eye.” Thank you, Mustafa!
How fast is C/2023 P1 (Nishimura) moving?
Stacked images taken by Martin Curran of Cheyenne, Wyoming, on the morning of August 27, 2023. The video contains 60 images recorded for 30 seconds each of Comet C/2023 P1 (Nishimura). You can see how much the comet moves relative to the background stars over 30 minutes. Thank you, Martin! Used with permission.
Bottom line: Check out these amazing photos of Comet Nishimura from the EarthSky community. Our members have been rising before the sun to catch our inner solar system visitor.
