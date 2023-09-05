Articles

Category: Space Published on Tuesday, 05 September 2023 16:40 Hits: 3

Thanks for the Comet Nishimura photos!

View at EarthSky Community Photos . | Alan Howell of Greensboro, North Carolina, captured this image on September 4, 2023. He wrote: “Third time is the charm! I was finally able to capture our newest comet, C/2023 P1 Nishimura, around 5:30 a.m. today just before the sunrise washed out the tail. What a spectacular sight to see this rare green beauty show up on my camera screen!” Thank you, Alan. See more photos of Comet Nishimura from the EarthSky community below.

A new comet – Nishimura – has been lurking in the morning sky before dawn. And our EarthSky community has been ready with cameras to capture it as it visits the inner solar system. Enjoy their incredible photos here. And if you have a photo of Nishimura to share, send it to us!

Learn more about Comet Nishimura and how to see it.

Photos of Comet Nishimura

How fast is C/2023 P1 (Nishimura) moving?

Bottom line: Check out these amazing photos of Comet Nishimura from the EarthSky community. Our members have been rising before the sun to catch our inner solar system visitor.

The post Photos of Comet Nishimura from around the world first appeared on EarthSky.

Read more https://earthsky.org/todays-image/photos-of-comet-nishimura-c-2023-p1/