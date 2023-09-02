Articles

Photos from the EarthSky community of Saturn, at its closest and brightest for 2023.

Earth flew between Saturn and the sun on Sunday, August 27, 2023. It was Saturn’s yearly opposition, when the planet appeared opposite the sun in our sky. All this past week, Saturn has appeared more or less opposite the sun, rising in the east at sunset and visible all night, as seen from around the globe. EarthSky community photographers were busy catching it with telescopes, near the Blue supermoon on Wednesday night, August 30. Enjoy these photos! Submit your photo to EarthSky Community Photos.

Our thanks to all who submitted!

Watch a video about Saturn’s opposition

See photos of the August 30 Blue supermoon

Saturn near the August 30 Blue supermoon

In their months of opposition, planets always appear near Earth’s full moon. That’s because – in order to be at opposition – Earth must be between that outer planet and the sun. And – in order to appear full – Earth must be between the moon and sun. So the moon and a planet near opposition must be located in the same direction in Earth’s sky. Here are some photos of Saturn near opposition and near the August full moon, which was 2023’s closest supermoon, a Blue moon, and the last full moon of summer.

Bottom line: Earth flew between the sun and Saturn last week, on August 27. Then Earth was between the sun and moon, at full moon on August 30. Photos here of Saturn and the moon!

The post Saturn closest and brightest for 2023: Best photos first appeared on EarthSky.

