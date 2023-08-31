Want to see 2023’s brightest supermoon? Photos here

Articles

See a video of 2023’s brightest supermoon here, then learn more about the photos below.

The year’s brightest supermoon

The EarthSky community was busy capturing amazing images of the Blue Moon supermoon on August 30, 2023. Enjoy some of their remarkable photos here.

Bottom line: See some incredible photos of the year’s brightest supermoon here. EarthSky community members outdid themselves during this unique opportunity when a supermoon and a Blue Moon coincided.

