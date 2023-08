Articles

Category: Space Published on Wednesday, 30 August 2023 20:00 Hits: 1

NASA, on behalf of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), has awarded four contracts to conduct NOAA’s Sounder for Microwave-Based Applications (SMBA) Phase-A study.

Read more http://www.nasa.gov/press-release/nasa-awards-contracts-for-noaa-sounder-for-microwave-based-applications-study