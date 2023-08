Articles

Category: Space Published on Wednesday, 30 August 2023 21:00 Hits: 1

A team led by NASA in Utah’s West Desert is in the final stages of preparing for the arrival of the first U.S. asteroid sample – slated to land on Earth in September.

Read more http://www.nasa.gov/press-release/nasa-completes-last-osiris-rex-test-before-asteroid-sample-delivery