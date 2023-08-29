Andreas Mogensen's second mission Huginn soars high

Articles

Published on Tuesday, 29 August 2023

Video: 00:03:06

Huginn, ESA astronaut Andreas Mogensen's second mission to the International Space Station, is now under way. Together with Crew-7, the ESA astronaut was launched on the Crew Dragon spacecraft Endurance on 26 August 2023, at 08:27 BST (09:27 CEST).

Alongside him are NASA's Jasmin Moghbeli, Satoshi Furukawa from JAXA, and Konstantin Borisov from Roscosmos. The crew will spend approximately six months on the Space Station, 420 km above Earth.

This isn't Andreas's first journey into space. In 2015, he participated in the 10-day ‘iriss’ mission. However, Huginn marks his first launch from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida, USA, and his first flight with a Crew Dragon.

Watch the replay of pivotal moments such as the crew's arrival at the Kennedy Space Center on 20 August, liftoff, as well as Andreas piloting Crew Dragon on its 11th crewed flight.

The journey also included a special passenger, who served as microgravity indicators. After approximately 30 hours, the Crew Dragon approached and docked with the Space Station, where Andreas and his colleagues were greeted by the resident astronauts.

For more about Andreas and his Huginn mission, visit the Huginn mission page.

Access the related broadcast quality video material.

