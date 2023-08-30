Articles

Wednesday, 30 August 2023

Video: 00:05:10

Space exploration presents unique health challenges for astronauts due to lack of gravity, isolation, and radiation exposure. ESA's SciSpacE activities aim to comprehend these effects and their implications for human well-being during extended missions.

ESA collaborates with researchers to conduct experiments in microgravity and analogue environments, shedding light on the consequences of space stressors. One critical concern is muscle and bone atrophy. Despite daily exercise routines, astronauts face deterioration. ESA is investigating electrical stimulation as a potential countermeasure, with tests planned on board the International Space Station.

The "Muscle Stimulation" experiment is a centrepiece of this research. By applying controlled electric currents to leg muscles, the study aims to enhance muscle mass, strength, and recovery. Complementary assessments, including MRI scans, microcirculation analysis, and blood samples, will provide a comprehensive understanding of the efficacy.

Addressing these challenges could yield benefits on Earth too. The insights gained could translate to better healthcare for diverse populations, from the elderly to clinical patients and athletes.

ESA's dedication to advancing space exploration while safeguarding astronauts' physical health underscores its commitment to a sustainable and thriving space programme. Through research and innovative solutions, humanity edges closer to conquering the challenges of extended spaceflight and improving life on our home planet.

Read more https://www.esa.int/ESA_Multimedia/Videos/2023/08/Wired_for_space_-_Muscle_stimulation_to_enhance_astronaut_health