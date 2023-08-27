Expedition 69 Welcomes Crew-7 Members Aboard Station

Articles

The official Crew-7 portrait. From left, Konstantin Borisov of Roscosmos, Andreas Mogensen of ESA, Jasmin Moghbeli of NASA and Satoshi Furukawa of JAXA.

NASA astronaut Jasmin Moghbeli, ESA (European Space Agency) astronaut Andreas Mogensen, JAXA (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency) astronaut Satoshi Furukawa, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Konstantin Borisov have arrived at the International Space Station.

The Dragon spacecraft hatch was opened at 10:58 a.m. EDT Sunday shortly after the station crew opened the hatch between the space station and the pressurized mating adapter.

Crew-7 joins the Expedition 69 crew of NASA astronauts Stephen Bowen, Woody Hoburg, and Frank Rubio, as well as UAE astronaut (United Arab Emirates) astronaut Sultan Alneyadi, and Roscosmos cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev, Dmitri Petelin, and Andrey Fedyaev.

NASA TV will continue live coverage through the welcoming ceremony approximately 11:30 a.m.

