Liftoff for Crew-7 with Andreas Mogensen

On 26 August 2023

On 26 August 2023, at 09:27 CEST (08:27 BST), Crew-7 aboard the Crew Dragon spacecraft Endurance embarked on a journey to the International Space Station. Watch the full coverage of their launch from pad 39A at Kennedy Space Center in Florida, USA.

Andreas serves as pilot and has become the first European to take that role. He is sitting next to Crew-7's commander and NASA astronaut Jasmin Moghbeli. Andreas is responsible for the spacecraft’s performance and systems. Accompanying them are mission specialists Satoshi Furukawa from JAXA and Konstantin Borisov from Roscomos.

Andreas’s Huginn mission officially begins when Endurance docks with the Station. The name Huggin, which translates to ‘thought’ and traces back to the raven of Norse god Odin, symbolises the raven's pursuit of knowledge. Similarly, Andreas is embarking on this mission to gather scientific information.

Aboard the Space Station, Andreas’ tasks will include monitoring 3D-printing metal objects with an ESA printer and controlling a group of robots on Earth from the European Columbus module.

