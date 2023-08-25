Category: Space Hits: 2The ISS Progress 82 cargo craft is pictured approaching the space station for a docking on Oct. 27, 2022. Credit: NASA TV
NASA Television’s Media Channel on the agency’s website now is providing live coverage of the docking of an uncrewed Roscosmos cargo spacecraft to the International Space Station.
The uncrewed Progress 85 launched on a Soyuz rocket at 9:08 p.m. EDT Tuesday, Aug. 22 (6:08 a.m. Baikonur time on Aug. 23) from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan.
Learn more about station activities by following the space station blog, @space_station and @ISS_Research on X, as well as the ISS Facebook and ISS Instagram accounts.
Get weekly video highlights at: https://roundupreads.jsc.nasa.gov/videoupdate/
Get the latest from NASA delivered every week. Subscribe here: www.nasa.gov/subscribe
Read more https://blogs.nasa.gov/spacestation/2023/08/24/progress-cargo-craft-approaching-station-live-on-nasa-tv-2/