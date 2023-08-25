The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Progress Cargo Craft Approaching Station Live on NASA TV

Progress Cargo Craft Approaching Station Live on NASA TVThe ISS Progress 82 cargo craft is pictured approaching the space station for a docking on Oct. 27, 2022. Credit: NASA TV

NASA Television’s Media Channel on the agency’s website now is providing live coverage of the docking of an uncrewed Roscosmos cargo spacecraft to the International Space Station.

The uncrewed Progress 85 launched on a Soyuz rocket at 9:08 p.m. EDT Tuesday, Aug. 22 (6:08 a.m. Baikonur time on Aug. 23) from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan.

