The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Progress Cargo Craft Docks to Station Replenishing Crew

Category: Space Hits: 2

Progress Cargo Craft Docks to Station Replenishing CrewThe Progress 85 cargo craft is pictured from the International Space Station approaching the Zvezda service module for a docking. Credit: NASA TV

An uncrewed Roscosmos Progress 85 spacecraft arrived at the International Space Station’s aft port of the Zvezda service module at 11:45 p.m. EDT. The spacecraft launched on a Soyuz rocket at 9:08 p.m. EDT Tuesday, Aug. 22 (6:08 a.m. Baikonur time on Aug. 23) from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan.

Progress is delivering almost three tons of food, fuel, and supplies to the International Space Station for the Expedition 69 crew.

The spacecraft will remain at the orbiting laboratory for approximately six months, then undock for a destructive but safe re-entry into Earth’s atmosphere to dispose of trash loaded by the crew.

Learn more about station activities by following the space station blog@space_station and @ISS_Research on X, as well as the ISS Facebook and ISS Instagram accounts.

Get weekly video highlights at: https://roundupreads.jsc.nasa.gov/videoupdate/

Get the latest from NASA delivered every week. Subscribe here: www.nasa.gov/subscribe

Read more https://blogs.nasa.gov/spacestation/2023/08/24/progress-cargo-craft-docks-to-station-replenishing-crew/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version