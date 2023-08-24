The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Sensing city night heat from space

Confirmed by the World Meteorological Organization, July 2023 was the hottest month on record, with high-impact weather continuing through August. These records are based on air temperatures, but measurements of the temperature of Earth’s surface taken from space are also essential to tracking the impact of climate change, and to being better prepared for such extremes – especially when it comes to cities where stifling urban heat islands form.

Read more https://one.esa.int/Applications/Observing_the_Earth/Sensing_city_night_heat_from_space

