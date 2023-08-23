Resupply Cargo Craft Launching Live on NASA TV

Articles

Category: Space Published on Wednesday, 23 August 2023 00:47 Hits: 5

The ISS Progress 84 cargo craft from Roscosmos is pictured docked to the International Space Station’s Poisk module.

NASA Television, the agency’s website and the NASA app now are providing live coverage of the launch of a Roscosmos cargo spacecraft to the International Space Station.

The uncrewed Progress 85 is scheduled to lift off on a Soyuz rocket at 9:08 p.m. EDT Tuesday, Aug. 22 (6:08 a.m. Baikonur time on Aug. 23) from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan. Progress will dock to the aft port of the Zvezda service module two days later on Thursday, Aug. 24 about 11:50 p.m.

