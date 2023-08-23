Progress Cargo Craft Successfully Launches to Station

Articles

The Progress 85 cargo craft launches to the International Space Station on August 22, 2023.

The uncrewed Roscosmos Progress 85 spacecraft is safely in orbit headed for the International Space Station following launch at 9:08 p.m. EDT Tuesday, Aug. 22 (6:08 a.m. Baikonur time on Aug. 23) from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan.

The resupply ship reached preliminary orbit and deployed its solar arrays and navigational antennas as planned on its way to meet up with the orbiting laboratory and its Expedition 69 crew members.

Progress will dock to the aft port of the Zvezda service module about 11:50 p.m. EDT Thursday, Aug. 24. Coverage of rendezvous and docking will begin at 11 p.m. on the NASA Television Media Channel and the agency’s website.

Progress will deliver almost three tons of food, fuel, and supplies to the space station.

