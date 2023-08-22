Getting ready for Huginn

Articles

Crew-7 has arrived at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida, USA, in the run-up to the International Space Station launch.

Crew-7 consists of ESA astronaut Andreas Mogensen, taking the role of Dragon spacecraft pilot, NASA astronaut Jasmin Moghbeli is commander, Satoshi Furukawa from JAXA and Konstantin Borisov from Roscomos are mission specialists.

This video shows scenes of Crew-7 arriving at the Kennedy Space Center, during launch rehearsal, and Andreas Mogensen training for his mission in space.

Andreas and Crew-7 will launch in the SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft Endurance from launch pad 39A. This is the launch pad for all crewed flights of SpaceX to the International Space Station, and was previously used for the Shuttle and Apollo missions.

As pilot of Crew-7, Andreas he will take one of the two middle seats next to commander Jasmin Moghbeli and monitor the Dragon’s systems and performance during the journey to the International Space Station.

When the Crew Dragon spacecraft Endurance docks with the International Space Station, Andreas’s Huginn mission starts. Meaning ‘thought’ and originating from the raven of the Norse god Odin, the name brings together the story of the raven Huginn flying into the world to gather information, just as Andreas will go to International Space Station and collect information for science. The Huginn mission is Andreas’s second spaceflight to the International Space Station after his 10-day ‘iriss’ mission in 2015.

