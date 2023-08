Articles

Category: Space Published on Thursday, 24 August 2023 08:17 Hits: 2

Hera is complete. ESA’s asteroid mission for planetary defence was built and prepared in two halves, but now, through a painstaking operation, they have been mated together to make a single spacecraft, ready for full-scale testing of its readiness for space.

Read more https://one.esa.int/Space_Safety/Hera/Hera_asteroid_spacecraft_assembled