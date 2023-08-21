The moon hides Antares on August 24, 2023

Articles

Moon hides Antares on August 24, 2023

Have you ever seen the moon pass in front of a bright star, temporarily blocking it for a period of time? We in North America will get a chance to see the moon pass in front of the bright star Antares in the constellation Scorpius the Scorpion on August 24, 2023. The reddish star will disappear under the darkened limb (edge) of the half-lit moon. Then Antares will reemerge from behind the lit portion of the moon.

The exact moment Antares disappears and reappears and how long it’s behind the moon all depend on your location. You can check In-The-Sky.org for a map of places that can see the occultation. Or visit Stellarium for a precise view from your location.

If you’re in the northeast, you can see the start of the occultation before the moon sets. If you’re too far south, the moon will skim above Antares but not actually pass in front of it. And for those in the far northwest, the event occurs in daylight.

The view in binoculars

On the evening of August 23, 2023, the waxing crescent moon will be near Scorpius the Scorpion and its bright reddish star Antares . On the 24th, the 1st quarter moon will pass directly in front of Antares. Observers in most of the United States, the southern half of Canada and northern Mexico will be able to see this event if skies are clear. Chart via John Jardine Goss/ EarthSky . See a binocular view of how the moon hides Antares below.

Through binoculars, you can get a better view of the event. Our charts are tailored for the central region of the United States. If you’re in an area where the sun is still above the horizon during the occultation, use extreme caution when pointing binoculars so that you are never pointing them near the sun. A glimpse of the sun through binoculars or a telescope can result in blindness.

After Antares disappears, spend some time examining the moon’s terminator, the dividing line between day and night. Examine the craters, mountains and ridges as you wait for Antares to reappear from under the moon’s lit hemisphere.

On the evening of August 24, around 9 p.m. CDT ( 2 UTC on April 25, 2023), start looking for reddish Antares near the moon. Soon, the 1st quarter moon will occult – cross in front of – the star Antares. For precise timing and information from your location, visit In-The-Sky.org . While you’re waiting for Antares to reemerge, explore the moon with your binoculars or telescope. Chart via John Jardine Goss/ EarthSky

Bottom line: For parts of North America, the moon occults Antares on the evening of August 24, 2023. The reddish star will disappear behind the dark limb (edge) of the moon and reemerge under the lit half.

