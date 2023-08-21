The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Next major X-ray mission set to launch on Saturday

Category: Space Hits: 0

The X-Ray Imaging and Spectroscopy Mission (XRISM) is ready to launch on 26 August 2023 to observe the most energetic objects and events in the cosmos. In doing so, it will unveil the evolution of the Universe and the structure of spacetime.

XRISM is a collaboration between the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) and NASA, with significant participation from ESA. The launch will be streamed live in Japanese and English on JAXA’s YouTube channel.

Read more https://one.esa.int/Science_Exploration/Space_Science/Next_major_X-ray_mission_set_to_launch_on_Saturday

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version