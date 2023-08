Articles

Category: Space Published on Monday, 21 August 2023 14:00 Hits: 0

The NASA/ESA/CSA James Webb Space Telescope has observed the well-known Ring Nebula with unprecedented detail. Formed by a star throwing off its outer layers as it runs out of fuel, the Ring Nebula is an archetypal planetary nebula. The object is also known as M57 and NGC 6720, and is relatively close to Earth at roughly 2,500 light-years away.

Read more https://one.esa.int/Science_Exploration/Space_Science/Webb/Webb_captures_detailed_beauty_of_Ring_Nebula