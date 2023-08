Articles

Published on Monday, 21 August 2023

SpaceX and NASA have cleared the company's Crew-7 astronaut mission to the ISS for launch. Liftoff is scheduled for 3:49 a.m. EDT (0749 GMT) on Friday (Aug. 25).

