Roscosmos Cargo Craft Departs Station

Aug. 20, 2023: International Space Station Configuration. Four spaceships are parked at the space station including the SpaceX Dragon Endeavour, Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus space freighter, the Soyuz MS-23 crew ship, and the Progress 84 resupply ship.

The uncrewed Roscosmos Progress 83 cargo spacecraft undocked from the International Space Station’s Zvezda service module at 7:50 p.m. EDT Sunday, Aug. 20.

Loaded with trash, Progress will be deorbited by RSC-Energia flight controllers over the Pacific Ocean after spending six months at the station.

