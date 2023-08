Articles

Category: Space Published on Friday, 18 August 2023 17:56 Hits: 3

NASA will provide live launch and docking coverage of the Roscosmos Progress 85 cargo spacecraft carrying about three tons of food, fuel, and supplies for the Expedition 69 crew aboard the International Space Station.

Read more http://www.nasa.gov/press-release/nasa-to-provide-live-coverage-of-space-station-cargo-launch-docking-3