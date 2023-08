Solar Cycle 25 is more active and powerful than predicted

Category: Space Published on Wednesday, 16 August 2023 12:03 Hits: 2

What do you feel when you see the aurora? Otherwise known as the northern or southern lights, an aurora is light emitted by upper atmospheric particles as they interact with energized ones from the magnetosphere .It's an awe-inspiring and otherworldly event that those living at high latitudes can experience often. In Cree and Ojibwe teachings , the northern lights are ancestral spirits who remain and communicate from the sky. To scientists, the aurora is an infinitely complex amalgamation of ionospheric dynamics, a manifestation of Earth's intrinsic connection to the sun. To industry, it's a risk factor.