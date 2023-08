Articles

Category: Space Published on Monday, 14 August 2023 19:11 Hits: 2

NASA has selected Rocket Lab USA Inc. of Long Beach, California, to provide the launch service for the agency’s PREFIRE (Polar Radiant Energy in the Far-InfraRed Experiment) mission, which aims to give researchers a more accurate picture of the energy entering and leaving Earth.

Read more http://www.nasa.gov/press-release/nasa-announces-launch-service-for-arctic-warming-experiment