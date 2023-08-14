Perseid meteor photos from around the world, 2023

The peak mornings for the Perseid meteor shower in 2023 were August 11, 12 and 13. The moon was a waning crescent in the early morning sky. And by all accounts it was a great year for the Perseids! Enjoy these photos from the EarthSky community. Thanks to all who contributed. View more community photos here.
By the way, some are asking:
Can we still see Perseid meteors?
And the answer is … maybe. The Perseid meteor shower tends to rise to its peak slowly, and then fall off rapidly. So the peak days of the shower have some and gone. But you still might catch a Perseid meteor in a dark sky in the coming week or so.
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | It pays to be someplace dark! Sara Slate was in Terlingua, Texas on August 13, 2023, when she captured these Perseid meteors over a 3-hour period. She said she created the composite from 120 single frames, processed in Adobe Lightroom, then stacked in Adobe Photoshop. She shot the photos on a full-spectrum modified Sony a7 with a 12mm lens. Thanks, Sara!View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Radu Anghel in Motoseni, Romania wrote: “A bright Perseid meteor and a Polaris startrail from the August 13, 2023. I set up the camera pointing Polaris, and after that I just enjoyed the celestial show with family and friends until the morning.” Beautiful, Radu! Thank you!View at EarthSky Community Photos. | V. Liard Photography in Epernay, France wrote: “Hi EarthSky, on the occasion of the night of the stars 2023 I was able to photograph this magnificent Perseid fireball above the city of Epernay … It’s my first … Celebrating! :-)” Thank you and congratulations, dear Vegastar!View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Martha Dean in San Saba County, Texas, captured this Perseid meteor on the morning of August 13. She wrote: “Great memory-making night, watching Perseid meteors with family.” Nothing better! Thank you, Martha.View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Cecille Kennedy in Oregon captured these meteors on August 13, too, and wrote: “Three Perseid meteors, stars and the Milky Way. At first I wasn’t sure that they were Perseid meteors. Then I read that the Perseids are visible anywhere in the sky. What a thrill to watch them fall from the heavens, lots of them! The Perseids lower left of the Milky Way and upper right are the only colorful ones that the camera captured, among all the many images I took.” Thanks, Cecille!View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Roland Kueng in Wolfhausen, Zurich, Switzerland captured this colorful Perseid on August 13. And see the little galaxy nearby? It’s the large spiral galaxy next-door to our Milky Way, called the Andromeda galaxy. Roland wrote: “Waiting long time to get a reasonably nice Perseid meteor, together with Milky Way and neighbor galaxy Andromeda. I used 20-second exposition time with 4-second interval.” Thank you, Roland!
Meteor photos from August 12
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Jose Palma in Mina São Domingos, Mertola, Portugal caught these meteors on August 12, 2013 and wrote: “In the previous night of August 11, I noticed that most of meteors where ‘flying’ away from radiant point in Perseus, and showing up very beautifully in the Milky Way region. So I decided to set up 2 cameras, one pointing toward the radiant in Perseus and another one pointing south. It was a good decision as most of the meteors as can be seen by the attached picture show up ‘near’ the Milky Way.” Thank you, Jose!View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Juan Pablo Revert was at the Observatorio Astrofísico Javalambre in Teruel, Spain – August 12, 2023 – when he captured these colorful Perseid meteors. Thank you, Juan!
Bottom line: See these Perseid meteor photos from EarthSky community members, from around the world. Thanks to all who contributed! Submit your photo here.
News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world.
External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites.
tlr workshop 2015