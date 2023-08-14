The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Putting the S in the first Meteosat Third Generation Sounder

Category: Space Hits: 2

Following on from the launch of the first Meteosat Third Generation weather satellite, MTG-I1, last December, the focus is now on getting its partner satellite, MTG-S1, ready for liftoff next year – and a significant milestone has been reached. The satellite has been equipped with its main instrument, the Infrared Sounder, hence the satellite’s name, and also the Copernicus Sentinel-4 instrument, an ultraviolet, visible, near-infrared light spectrometer, or UVN for short.

Read more https://one.esa.int/Applications/Observing_the_Earth/Meteorological_missions/meteosat_third_generation/Putting_the_S_in_the_first_Meteosat_Third_Generation_Sounder

