Articles

Category: Space Published on Saturday, 12 August 2023 10:00 Hits: 3

NANOGrav made the first detection of low-frequency gravitational waves this year. Now, the hunt is on to find the source of these ripples in space — and supermassive black holes are lead suspects.

Read more https://www.space.com/supermassive-black-holes-may-solve-mystery-universe-gravitationa-wave-hum