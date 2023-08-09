Cosmonauts Exiting Station for Spacewalk Soon Live on NASA TV

Articles

Roscosmos spacewalker Sergey Prokopyev works outside the space station during the installation of an experiment airlock on the Nauka science module on May 3.

NASA coverage is underway for today’s spacewalk with Roscosmos cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitri Petelin. The duo will exit out of the International Space Station’s Poisk module about 10:45 a.m. EDT to attach three debris shields to the Rassvet module. They also will test the sturdiness of a work platform that will be affixed to the end of the European robotic arm attached to the Nauka multipurpose laboratory module.

Coverage of the spacewalk is on NASA Television, the NASA app, and the agency’s website.

Prokopyev is wearing the Orlan spacesuit with red stripes, while Petelin is wearing the suit with blue stripes.

This will be the eighth spacewalk in Prokopyev’s career, and the sixth for Petelin. It will be the tenth spacewalk at the station in 2023 and the 267th spacewalk for space station assembly, maintenance, and upgrades.

