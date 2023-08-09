Cosmonauts Finish Spacewalk Installing Shields and Relocating Hardware

Articles

Cosmonaut Sergey Prokopyev rides the European robotic arm for the first time during a spacewalk in this view from fellow cosmonaut Dmitri Petelin’s helmet cam. Credit: NASA TV

Roscosmos cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitri Petelin concluded their spacewalk outside the International Space Station at 5:19 p.m. EDT after 6 hours and 35 minutes.

Prokopyev and Petelin attached three debris shields to the Rassvet module and tested the sturdiness of a work platform affixed to the end of the European robotic arm attached to the Nauka multipurpose laboratory module.

This was the eighth spacewalk in Prokopyev’s career, and the sixth for Petelin. It was the tenth spacewalk at the station in 2023 and the 267th spacewalk for space station assembly, maintenance, and upgrades.

