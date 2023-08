Articles

Category: Space Published on Wednesday, 09 August 2023 22:07 Hits: 1

Russian cosmonaut Sergey Prokopyev completed the first test flight at the end of the European robotic arm as part of a successful spacewalk at the International Space Station on Wednesday (Aug. 9).

Read more https://www.space.com/iss-spacewalk-russian-robotic-arm-ride-august-2023