Articles

Category: Space Published on Tuesday, 08 August 2023 14:10 Hits: 0

Image: With Portugal in the grip of a heatwave, a wildfire broke out on 5 August south of Odemira in the Alentejo region in southern Portugal. This image, captured by the Copernicus Sentinel-2 satellite mission, shows the fire on 7 August.

Read more https://one.esa.int/ESA_Multimedia/Images/2023/08/Portugal_blaze