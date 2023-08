Articles

Category: Space Published on Monday, 07 August 2023

NASA will provide live coverage beginning at 10:15 a.m. EDT Wednesday, Aug. 9, as two Roscosmos cosmonauts conduct a spacewalk to upgrade the International Space Station. The spacewalk is expected to begin about 10:45 a.m., and last up to seven hours.

