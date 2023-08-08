The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Antarctica vulnerable to extreme events

Category: Space Hits: 0

Antarctica vulnerable to extreme events

According to the World Meteorological Organization, July 2023 is likely to have been the hottest month on record. While much of Europe, North America and Asia suffered the immediate consequences of these brutal temperatures, extreme events are also hitting hard far away in the icy reaches of Antarctica. In a paper published today, scientists highlight Antarctica’s vulnerability to extremes and the role that satellites play in monitoring this remote region.

Read more https://www.esa.int/Applications/Observing_the_Earth/Antarctica_vulnerable_to_extreme_events

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version