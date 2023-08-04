Cygnus Installed on Station, Crew Begins Cargo Ops

Articles

Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus space freighter is guided to its installation point on the space station’s Unity module by the Canadarm2 robotic arm. Credit: NASA TV

Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus spacecraft installation at the International Space Station is now complete. Cygnus, carrying over 8,200 pounds of cargo and science experiments, launched atop the company’s Antares rocket at 8:31 p.m. EDT Tuesday, Aug. 1, from NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia. At 5:52 a.m., NASA astronaut Woody Hoburg, along with NASA astronaut Frank Rubio as backup, captured Cygnus using the station’s Canadarm2 robotic arm.

Highlights of space station research facilitated by delivery aboard this Cygnus are:

The final iteration of a series of spacecraft fire protection experiments

A new potable water dispenserthat provides hot water and improved sanitization

Neural cellsthat will be cultured into 3D cell models for gene therapy testing

A probethat measures plasma density of the upper atmosphere

A memory cardthat contains creative works from students around the world

Cygnus will remain at the space station until October before it departs for a destructive re-entry into Earth’s atmosphere.

