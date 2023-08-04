Robotic Arm Installing Cygnus Live on NASA TV

Articles

Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus space freighter is pictured moments before being captured with the Canadarm2 robotic arm by NASA astronaut Woody Hoburg. Credit: NASA TV

NASA’s live coverage of the installation of Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus spacecraft at the International Space Station is underway. At 5:55 a.m. EDT, NASA astronaut Woody Hoburg, with NASA astronaut Frank Rubio acting as backup, captured the Cygnus spacecraft using the station’s Canadarm2 robotic arm. Cygnus is carrying over 8,200 pounds of supplies, hardware, and science experiments.

This is Northrop Grumman’s 19th commercial resupply mission to the space station for NASA. Northrop Grumman named the Cygnus spacecraft the S.S. Laurel Clark in honor of the late NASA astronaut, undersea medical officer, and naval flight officer, Laurel Clark.

Cygnus will remain at the space station until October before it departs for a destructive re-entry into Earth’s atmosphere.

NASA Television, the NASA app, and agency’s website are providing live coverage of the spacecraft’s installation.

