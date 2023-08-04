Cygnus Arriving Soon for Capture Live on NASA TV

Articles

The Cygnus space freighter is pictured moments away from being captured with the Canadarm2 robotic arm above northern Iraq on Feb. 21, 2022.

NASA television is underway for the capture of Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus spacecraft at the International Space Station. The spacecraft launched Tuesday, Aug. 1, at 8:31 p.m. EDT on the company’s Antares rocket from NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia.

At about 5:55 a.m., NASA astronaut Woody Hoburg will capture Cygnus using the Canadarm2 robotic arm, and NASA astronaut Frank Rubio will act as backup. After capture, the spacecraft will be installed on the Unity module’s Earth-facing port.

This is Northrop Grumman’s 19th commercial resupply mission to the International Space Station for NASA. The Cygnus spacecraft is carrying a supply of over 8,200 pounds of scientific investigations and cargo to the orbiting laboratory.

Northrop Grumman named the spacecraft the S.S. Laurel Clark in honor of the late NASA astronaut, undersea medical officer, and naval flight officer, Laurel Clark.

NASA Television, the NASA app, and agency’s website will provide live coverage of the spacecraft’s installation beginning at 7:30 a.m.

