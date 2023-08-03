The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Counting wildfires across the globe

Category: Space Hits: 4

Counting wildfires across the globe

In recent weeks, devastating wildfires have spread in Greece, Italy, Spain, Portugal, Algeria, Tunisia and Canada, causing human casualties as well as massive environmental and economic damage.

While wildfires are a natural part of many ecosystems, scientists have warned that they are becoming more frequent and more widespread. In response, an upgraded version of ESA’s World Fire Atlas is now available providing a detailed analysis of wildfires across the globe.

Read more https://www.esa.int/Applications/Observing_the_Earth/Copernicus/Sentinel-3/Counting_wildfires_across_the_globe

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version