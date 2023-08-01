Countdown Underway; Weather 90% Favorable for Antares Launch

Articles

Tuesday, 01 August 2023

The countdown is underway for tonight’s launch of NASA commercial resupply provider Northrop Grumman‘s Antares rocket and Cygnus cargo spacecraft. Weather is now 90% favorable for the launch of this resupply mission to the International Space Station.

A Northrop Grumman Antares rocket carrying a Cygnus spacecraft loaded with cargo bound for the International Space Station is stood up vertical on Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport’s Pad-0A, Friday, July 28, 2023, at NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia. Northrop Grumman’s 19th contracted cargo resupply mission with NASA to the International Space Station will deliver more than 8,200 pounds of science and research, crew supplies and vehicle hardware to the orbital laboratory and its crew. The CRS-19 Cygnus spacecraft is named after NASA astronaut Dr. Laurel Clark who flew aboard Columbia STS-107, and is scheduled to launch at 8:31 p.m. EDT, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. Photo Credit: (Northrop Grumman/Thom Baur)

Live coverage of the launch with commentary will air on NASA Television, the agency’s website and the NASA app beginning at 8 p.m. EDT.

The five-minute launch window opens at 8:31 p.m. EDT, with liftoff taking place from Virginia Space Authority’s Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport Pad-0A at NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia.

The NASA Visitor Center at Wallops will be open for this launch. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. EDT and be closed once the visitor center reaches capacity.

Backup viewing locations on Chincoteague Island include Robert Reed Park on Main Street or Beach Road spanning the area between Chincoteague and Assateague Islands. The beach at the Assateague Island National Seashore/Chincoteague National Wildlife Refuge will NOT be open during the launch.

