August 1 supermoon: Fav photos from our community

Did you catch the full supermoon on August 1, 2023? If you didn’t see it, don’t worry, you have two more chances coming up! At the end of August we will have another full supermoon (which is also a blue supermoon). And September will have a supermoon, too. For now, though, enjoy the video above, or, if you prefer, these terrific pictures of the August 1 supermoon from the EarthSky community. Thanks to all who submitted!

The photos are still coming in! See additional photos of the August 1 supermoon here.

August supermoon photo gallery

More full moon photos

Bright full supermoon on August 1

Full moon brightness

Bottom line: Enjoy these great photos of the August supermoon. It’s the 2nd of four supermoons in a row. August will have one more supermoon and September will have one.

